SIT had flagged 'dubious' transactions

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, April 17

The three special investigative reports on the drugs issue, which were made public recently, had questioned a sudden rise in the properties owned by then Moga SSP Raj Jit Singh Hundal from 2013 onwards when tainted Inspector Inderjit Singh served under him. Most of the properties were acquired in the name of his family members with money “borrowed or gifted” from friends and relatives.

A list of assets acquired by Raj Jit Singh, as mentioned in the SIT report, reveals he bought five properties, including 7 kanal and 2 marla agricultural land and three residential and an industrial plot, for Rs 2.85 crore, although the actual value was much higher. Besides, he inherited 5 kanal and 14 marla agricultural land. The SIT, which was headed by DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya with ADGP (now DGP) Prabodh Kumar and IG (now AAP MLA) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh as its members, stated, “Huge amounts were mobilised as loans/gifts by Raj Jit Singh. Although he intimated the department about these receipts, the financial capacity of the givers is required to be investigated.”

Harpreet Singh Sidhu, ADGP, STF, who had arrested Inderjit Singh in June 2017, and pointed out complicity of Raj Jit Singh, in his statement to the SIT had stated, “Proceeds of drug trade and other illegal activities are being invested in India and abroad by various persons, including police officials, through individuals and firms operating on the front for actual investors.”

Properties acquired

Land (7 kanal, 2 marla) at Majri village in name of wife Mukhbir Kaur for Rs 40 lakh on Jan 3, 2013; funds from brother

Plot (500 sq yd) in Mohali in own name for Rs 20 lakh on Sept 26, 2013; funds from US-based friend Mani Singh

Plot (500 sq yd) in daughter Sukhmani’s name for Rs 20L on Dec 11, 2013; funds from bank loan

Plot (500 sq yd) in Mohali in Mukhbir Kaur’s name for Rs 1.5 crore on Jan 27, 2016; funds from sale of land, Rs 20 lakh from brother-in-law, Rs 49 lakh bank loan

Industrial plot (773.33 sq yd) in Mohali in own name for Rs 55 lakh on Oct 27, 2017; funds from sale of land at Raowali

