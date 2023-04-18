 SIT had flagged 'dubious' transactions : The Tribune India

SIT REPORT bent cops

SIT had flagged 'dubious' transactions

SIT had flagged 'dubious' transactions

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, April 17

The three special investigative reports on the drugs issue, which were made public recently, had questioned a sudden rise in the properties owned by then Moga SSP Raj Jit Singh Hundal from 2013 onwards when tainted Inspector Inderjit Singh served under him. Most of the properties were acquired in the name of his family members with money “borrowed or gifted” from friends and relatives.

A list of assets acquired by Raj Jit Singh, as mentioned in the SIT report, reveals he bought five properties, including 7 kanal and 2 marla agricultural land and three residential and an industrial plot, for Rs 2.85 crore, although the actual value was much higher. Besides, he inherited 5 kanal and 14 marla agricultural land. The SIT, which was headed by DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya with ADGP (now DGP) Prabodh Kumar and IG (now AAP MLA) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh as its members, stated, “Huge amounts were mobilised as loans/gifts by Raj Jit Singh. Although he intimated the department about these receipts, the financial capacity of the givers is required to be investigated.”

Harpreet Singh Sidhu, ADGP, STF, who had arrested Inderjit Singh in June 2017, and pointed out complicity of Raj Jit Singh, in his statement to the SIT had stated, “Proceeds of drug trade and other illegal activities are being invested in India and abroad by various persons, including police officials, through individuals and firms operating on the front for actual investors.”

Properties acquired

  • Land (7 kanal, 2 marla) at Majri village in name of wife Mukhbir Kaur for Rs 40 lakh on Jan 3, 2013; funds from brother
  • Plot (500 sq yd) in Mohali in own name for Rs 20 lakh on Sept 26, 2013; funds from US-based friend Mani Singh
  • Plot (500 sq yd) in daughter Sukhmani’s name for Rs 20L on Dec 11, 2013; funds from bank loan
  • Plot (500 sq yd) in Mohali in Mukhbir Kaur’s name for Rs 1.5 crore on Jan 27, 2016; funds from sale of land, Rs 20 lakh from brother-in-law, Rs 49 lakh bank loan
  • Industrial plot (773.33 sq yd) in Mohali in own name for Rs 55 lakh on Oct 27, 2017; funds from sale of land at Raowali

Disposed of

  • 7 kanal, 2 marla for Rs 88 lakh
  • Shop in Eco City-2, New Chandigarh for Rs 18 lakh
  • Agri land in Jalandhar for Rs 84 lakh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Anmol Bishnoi spotted with Punjabi singers at wedding event in US; Karan Aujla issues clarification

2
Punjab

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

3
Punjab

Former Punjab bureaucrat Rakesh Singla, wife booked by VB in disproportionate assets case

4
Haryana

No violation found in Vadra-DLF land deal, state tells HC

5
Business

Stock markets fall for third day on selling in IT, banking shares

6
Punjab

Veteran leader Charanjit Singh Atwal quits Shiromani Akali Dal on ‘moral grounds’ after son joins BJP

7
Chandigarh MRTS

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

8
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London

9
Nation EXPLAINER

What is brewing in Maharashtra--the state with as many as 48 Lok Sabha MPs

10
Nation

Search on for missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo in Nepal: Report

Don't Miss

View All
Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces
Trending

Chinese acrobat falls to death during mid-air stunt with husband, video surfaces

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised
Trending

'Can I Take Vamika On Date?': Little kid’s message for Virat during IPL match faces backlash, netizens want parents be penalised

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report
World

Canada needs 30,000 new immigrants in agri sector: Report

Lost father & daughter due to false cases: Amritsar victim
Punjab

Lost father & daughter due to false cases by Inspector Inderjit: Amritsar victim

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver
Trending

Watch: Canada PM Justin Trudeau interacts with Sikh community on Baisakhi in Vancouver

Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

Top News

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking stay of conviction in defamation case

Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case

Congress leader to challenge order in High Court

What next for Rahul Gandhi and his electoral career?

What next for Rahul Gandhi and his electoral career?

Is the court’s rejection of his application a blessing or a ...

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London

Kirandeep arrived at the airport at around 11.30 am, her fli...

Where is Amritpal Singh? one month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage

Where is Amritpal Singh? One month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage

The crackdown against Amritpal began on March 18 and members...

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pakistan Foreign Office

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pakistan Foreign Office

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announces i...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London: Punjab Police sources

Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London

97% of wheat procured

Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

3 days after attack on BJP leader, police find clues about accused

JAC of unaided colleges takes out candlelight march in Amritsar

Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner’s sodomy allegation

Bathinda military station killings: Army leaves it to Punjab Police to verify Gunner's sodomy allegation

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Punjab vigilance bureau files charge sheet against AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta, his PA in bribery case

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

Final Metro plan gets nod of stakeholders with changes

5 land GMCH nurse’s job via impersonation: Probe

Rain brings respite; April wettest in 3 yrs

Four more govt schools in Chandigarh to offer vocational training

33-year-old woman dies in drunken brawl with friend

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

Jamtara gang that duped 2,000 people busted; 21K SIMs seized

3 criminals arrested after brief gunbattle

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Rain, strong winds bring relief, pour misery

Rain adds to woes of farmers in region

Bajwa slams Punjab Govt

AAP govt ignoring Khuralgarh Sahib, says BJP leader Nimisha

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

Inter-state fake currency gang busted, four nabbed

68 fined in special campaign against underage driving

Liberian youngster arrested for raping foreign student

No steps taken to check rising dog bite cases

Ex-MLA quizzed for 6 hours

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Rain, hailstorm worsen wheat pangs for farmers

Tardy lifting of procured wheat worries farmers

Teachers’ body questions appointment of principals

Major fire averted at Punjabi varsity

Active Covid cases in Patiala district rise to 137