SIT head changed to fabricate challan against me: Majithia

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

A day after the Punjab Police reconstituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing a drugs smuggling case against him, former minister and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia today said there was a quid pro quo arrangement behind the move. He said a show-cause notice had been issued against the new SIT head IG MS Chhina for the breach of security of the Prime Minister in Punjab in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly elections.

Asserting that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had appointed IG Chhina as the new SIT head with the purpose of presenting a manipulated charge-sheet in the false NDPS Act registered against him by the previous Congress government, Majithia said, “The government feels the IG will submit a challan as per the government wishes because he is already being probed for the security breach during the Prime Minister’s visit and an adverse report will invite major punishment.

“The IG is also retiring this year and the government feels it can manipulate him in the same way in which the previous Congress government had manipulated DGP S Chattopadhya to register a false case against me by handing over charge of the police chief to him for 22 days.”

Majithia said the CM had fallen back on IG Chhina because former SIT head DIG S Rahul had refused to submit a challan in the drug case as per the wishes of the AAP government.