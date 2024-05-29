Punjab: Sit-ins outside BJP nominees’ houses

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

Continuing their protest against the BJP, ahead of the June 1 poll, farmer unions staged dharnas outside the residences of BJP candidates today. Till now, the farmers had been questioning the candidates regarding their alleged unfulfilled demands that had previously been agreed upon by the BJP leadership, including legal guarantee for the MSP and a debt waiver for farmers.

These dharnas, say farmer unions, will continue till the elections. The dharnas were held outside the residence of BJP candidates in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Khadoor Sahib and Sangrur. A call for holding the dharnas was given by SKM (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee this morning.

In a video message, farmers were asked to sit on a dharna outside the residences of all BJP candidates in Punjab. Sarwan Singh Pandher, who released the video, said the dharna would be held from 12 noon to 4 pm.

