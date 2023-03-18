SIT probe sought into kabaddi player's murder

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

Rupinder Kaur, widow of Sandeep Singh (Nangal Ambian), international kabaddi player, who was shot dead by some people during a kabaddi fair in Malian village of Jalandhar district on March 12, 2022, today raised questions over the police action in the murder case of her husband.

Addressing a press conference here, she said the people, who were accused in her husband’s murder case, had not yet been arrested by the police.

Rupinder, who came from the UK to plead for justice, said the conspirators of her husband’s murder were roaming freely in the state. She demanded a thorough investigation by a special investigation team (SIT) in the case.

“The captain of Sandeep’s kabaddi team and member of the League Kabaddi Federation, Sultan Singh, while addressing the kabaddi enthusiasts on Facebook had sought cooperation to make the sport clean by revealing scams in the association. The accused in Sandeep’s murder had also threatened Sultan and took the responsibility of his assassination,” she said.