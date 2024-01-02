SIT probing Majithia drug case constituted yet again

Chandigarh, January 1

The Punjab Police today constituted for the fourth time a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing charges of drugs smuggling against former Akali minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

After the FIR, Additional Inspector General of Police Balraj Singh was appointed the head of an SIT to probe the FIR

Later, AAP-led government appointed IG Gursharan Sandhu as the supervisor of the SIT, which was headed by AIG Rahul S

He was also removed in May last year when ADGP MS Chhina (then IG) was made the head of the SIT

The latest need to reconstitute the SIT arose following the retirement of Chhina on December 31

Newly posted Patiala DIG HS Bhullar will head the three-member SIT with Patiala SSP Varun Sharma and SP, Dhuri, Yogesh Sharma as its members.

ADGP-cum-Director of the Bureau of Investigation, LK Yadav, issued the orders today with the approval of DGP Gaurav Yadav.

The new SIT is thus the fourth SIT to probe the FIR against Majithia. One of the main challenges before the SIT is to gather evidence against Majithia linking him to notorious drug smugglers. Majithia has been claiming that he is innocent and a victim of political vendetta.

