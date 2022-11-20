SIT revisits Kotkapura, collects evidence

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 19

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the October 14, 2015, Kotkapura police firing case today revisited the site where the incident took place.

On October 12, the SIT had visited the site two days before the anniversary of the incident. A large number of religious and political leaders had participated in the anniversary. ADGP LK Yadav, IGP Rakesh Aggarwal and Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana visited the area and “collected” evidence on the basis of seven-year-old photographs.

This SIT was constituted by the state government on May 7, 2021, on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to conduct the investigation regarding two FIRs of the police firing incident. The SIT was given six months to complete the probe. The slow pace of investigation by the SIT has invited a lot of criticism from families of the victims and religious Sikh leaders.

On October 14, 2015, the police had opened fire at people protesting at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan against a sacrilege incident. While two protesters were killed in Behbal Kalan, several were injured in Kotkapura.

Son of one of the victims has been protesting on the national highway near Behbal Kalan for the past one year, demanding justice in the police firing incidents.

Today, the SIT members issued a public notice, requesting the public to intimate the SIT about any information, which they might have regarding the Kotkapura incident. The SIT has deputed an Inspector-rank official at Faridkot, with whom one can share information, reads the public notice.