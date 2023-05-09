SIT set up to probe plaint against minister

Chandigarh, May 8

The Punjab Police today constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe allegations of sexual misconduct against Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak.

The SIT was formed on the directions of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC). The commission wrote to Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for a probe into the allegations. The Governor ordered an investigation on May 3.

According to the orders issued by Director, Bureau of Investigation, Punjab Police, DIG Narinder Bhargav will head the team, which will have Gurdaspur SSP Dayama Harish Kumar and Pathankot SSP Harkamlpreet Singh Khakh as the members.

The SIT has also been asked to assist the NCSC in an inquiry into the matter and provide security to the complainant. In a separate communication to the commission, the Punjab Government has assured that a detailed report would be submitted to them by the state Home Secretary within 15 days.

A notice was issued by the commission to the state Chief Secretary and the DGP on Friday. The notice was issued on the complaint of a person in the video showing a purported act of sexual misconduct between him and minister.

Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua said he had asked Home Secretary Anurag Verma to look into the matter.

He said, “We will reply on the basis of findings of complaint to the commission within stipulated time period.” Sources say they have received a letter from the Punjab Governor regarding findings of the forensic report of video clippings of an alleged act of sexual misconduct. The report prepared by the Chandigarh DGP pointed out that video clippings submitted by Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira were neither tampered with nor edited. — TNS

Team to assist ncsc inquiry

