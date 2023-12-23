SIT submits status report in Behbal Kalan case

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 22

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Faridkot, today asked defence and prosecution in the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing case to exercise caution when seeking unnecessary adjournments.

Rajiv Kalra, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Faridkot, said, “This court will take recourse of law against the party seeking unnecessary adjournment.”

“Despite giving numerous opportunities, the court is getting no response from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) with regard to the applications moved by Mahinder Singh, father of deceased, and Charanjit Singh Sharma, former SSP and a prime accused in the police firing incident,” said the court.

Four months ago, Mahinder had approached the court demanding to recall its order of granting pardon to an Inspector as he was the main culprit in the killing of his son.

As the SIT has yet not filed its reply on the application of Mahinder, the court believed that it was causing delay in the trial. The SIT even needs to file its reply on an application of former Moga SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma, who urged the court to drop proceedings initiated against him as the trial court had taken cognisance of the case without prior approval of the government.

The court adjourned the case to January 20, 2024.

The SIT today submitted status report in the Behbal Kalan case in a sealed envelop in the court. The counsel for Mahinder today furnished certain documents and a pen drive in the court.

