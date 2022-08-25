SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 25

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has summoned former deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal for questioning in the Kotkapura firing case on August 30.

The SIT is led by ADGP LK Yadav.

The SIT has earlier questioned former state DGP Sumedh Singh Saini.

Badal has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Officers Institute, Sector 32, Chandigarh, at 10.30am.

Badal’s response is awaited.

Meanwhile, a SAD spokesperson said Badal had not received the summons.