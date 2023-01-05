SIT to handle rape case against Punjab AIG Ashish Kapoor

Chandigarh, January 4
On the directions of the State Police Complaints Authority, DGP Gaurav Yadav has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe custodial rape charges against Assistant Inspector General of Police Ashish Kapoor.
Kapoor is already under arrest in a corruption case lodged against him by the Vigilance Bureau.
The SIT has been formed as a follow-up of an FIR lodged against Kapoor under Section 376, IPC, for raping and extorting money from a Kurukshetra-based woman when she was lodged in Amritsar Jail. The woman had been booked for cheating.
According to the FIR, the victim had sent several complaints, including one recently to Governor Banwarilal Purohit for justice, alleging the accused police official had not been brought to book due to his clout.
Separately, the Home department is holding an inquiry against an earlier SIT formed under ADGP (now special DGP) Sharad Satya Chauhan into the rape allegations.
Chauhan’s SIT had given a clean chit to Kapoor.
The new SIT is headed by ADGP S Srivastava, DIG Nilambari Jagdale and Alka Meena besides SP Jaskeerat Singh. The SIT has been given 60 days to complete its probe.
