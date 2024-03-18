SIT to name Honeypreet as accused in Bargari sacrilege cases

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 17

Days after Pardeep Kaler, a prime accused in the sacrilege cases, had named Honeypreet, the “adopted daughter” of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, as one of the main conspirators in the Bargari sacrilege incidents of 2015 in Faridkot district, the dera has termed Kaler’s assertion false and baseless.

On the basis of Kaler’s statement in the court, the secial investigation team (SIT) of the police, handling this case, is all set to name Honeypreet and three other persons as new accused in the sacrilege cases.

Kaler’s statement is part of a conspiracy to entangle innocent persons in this case, claimed Jitender Khurana, spokesperson for the dera.

The dera head, Honeypreet or any member of the dera management had no involvement in the alleged act of disrespect to the holy Guru Granth Sahib as the dera respect all religions, claimed Khurana.

Mohinder Pal Bittu had also given his “confessional statement” under Section 164 of CrPC in the court of JMIC, Moga, on June 20, 2018. Khurana claimed in its investigation, the CBI had found that Bittu was tortured by the police to give the statement in the court. In July 2019, in its closure report, the CBI had declared Bittu and his two alleged accomplices innocent.

Bittu was killed in the Nabha jail on June 22, 2019, by inmates.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bargari #Dera Sacha Sauda #Faridkot #Gurmeet Ram Rahim #Guru Granth Sahib #Honeypreet #Sacrilege #Sikhs