SIT to quiz Majithia on June 18 in drugs case

Patiala, June 9

The Special Investigation Team will grill former Cabinet Minister and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on June 18 at the Patiala Police Lines. The leader has been served a notice by SIT to appear and explain his position in the drugs case registered against him by the state police.

Patiala (Range) DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar-led SIT, which was formed on January 1, had grilled Majithia over his financial transactions and links with those named in the drugs case thrice this year. However, after the poll code came into force, SIT did not summon Majithia.

Bhullar heads the three-member SIT with Patiala SSP Varun Sharma and SP Yogesh Sharma as its members.

