SIT to quiz Majithia on June 18 in drugs case

Patiala, June 9
The Special Investigation Team will grill former Cabinet Minister and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on June 18 at the Patiala Police Lines. The leader has been served a notice by SIT to appear and explain his position in the drugs case registered against him by the state police.
Patiala (Range) DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar-led SIT, which was formed on January 1, had grilled Majithia over his financial transactions and links with those named in the drugs case thrice this year. However, after the poll code came into force, SIT did not summon Majithia.
Bhullar heads the three-member SIT with Patiala SSP Varun Sharma and SP Yogesh Sharma as its members.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after Sunday's terror attack
State Disaster Response Force has arrived in Reasi and drone...
Modi’s coalition concert on
Sworn in for third term, Modi becomes second PM after Nehru ...
2 killed as part of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai
The incident takes place at Kailas Business Park in Vikhroli...
Jasprit Bumrah is a genius, want him in this kind of mindset throughout World Cup: Rohit Sharma
Bumrah was magnificent in India's 6-run victory over Pakista...