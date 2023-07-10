Situation grim in Fatehgarh Sahib dist

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 9

The incessant rain in the past 24 hours has created a flood-like situation in the district creating panic among the residents of the area. All villages and almost all towns of the district — Sirhind, Bassi Pathana, Mandi Gobindgarh, Amloh and Khamano — have been flooded due to choked drains and lack of proper infrastructure to pump out water from the waterlogged areas. Water has entered into many houses in the low-lying areas causing damage to the property.

All Schools closed today The DC has declared a holiday in all schools in the district on Monday. Meanwhile, Sirhind Choe water entered Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University and girl students were evacuated from the hostel

Water also surrounded BBSB Engineering College and Polytechnic buildings, Gurdwara Chewin Patsahi, Dashnami Akhara Sirhind City, Bachat Bhawan and Sainik Bhalai office.

As the SYL canal is flowing full to its capacity, the residents of the villages adjoining the canal, especially of Bhateri village, are a worried lot. After an SOS to the police to save their life, property and crops, SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal rushed to the spot and led the relief operation along with the villagers and police force. The SSP assured the villagers not to panic as the administration was keeping a close watch over the situation and was prepared to face any eventuality.

Meanwhile, the rail traffic on the Sirhind-Una section has been completely disrupted after the soil under the railway track at Naugawan village was washed away. The coal supply to the the Ropar thermal plant is also made through this route.