Situation grim, says Moga youth on return from Ukraine

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Moga, February 27

Jashanpreet Singh, a resident of Moga, who was studying at Uzhhorod National University, Ukraine, returned home on Sunday. An MBBS student, he said the Indian students were taken to Hungary from where the Indian Embassy facilitated their return on special flights.

Kulwinder Singh, father of Jashanpreet Singh, said he was worried even though the government had assured safe return of his son. He thanked local MLA Dr Harjot Kamal, who according to him contacted senior BJP leaders in Delhi, for safe return of local youths.

Jashanpreet said that the situation in Ukraine was grim. No one could predict when it would normalise. — TNS

