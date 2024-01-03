Situation limps back to normal day after petrol pumps in Punjab see panic-buying

Chandigarh, January 3
The situation limped back to normal on Wednesday at petrol pumps in Punjab where fuel supplies were being replenished with fresh stocks, a day after people resorted to panic-buying amid truckers' strike.
On Tuesday, long queues of motorists were witnessed at many places in Punjab and a few parts of Haryana over fears that stocks would run dry soon in the wake of truckers' strike against stricter punishments in the new law on hit-and-run cases.
Later in the evening, authorities in some Punjab districts had said the truckers had called off their strike and urged people not to resort to panic-buying.
"The situation is limping back to normal now and by evening supplies from depots to all fuel pumps should reach as before. Already, fuel supplies from the depots have started reaching several filling stations," said Punjab Petroleum Dealers Association secretary general Rajesh Kumar.
He said no long queues like Tuesday were being witnessed at petrol pumps on Wednesday in the state.
The administration in various districts took proactive measures and also tried to resolve things at local level, which has helped the situation return to normal, he said.
On Tuesday evening, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had said the decision to invoke the new hit-and-run cases-related penal provision, which had sparked protests by truckers, would be taken only after consultation with the All India Motor Transport Congress.
Meanwhile, no long queues were seen at petrol pumps in Haryana unlike Tuesday when people in some parts of the state, including Panchkula and Ambala, had rushed to the petrol pumps.
In Chandigarh too, where the administration had on Tuesday ordered rationing of fuel to two- and four-wheelers with immediate effect until normalcy was restored, fuel supplies had started to reach petrol pumps from depots as before, officials said.
On Tuesday, the Punjab government had appealed to the public not to resort to panic-buying of fuel, assuring them of the availability of adequate stocks.
