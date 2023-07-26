Situation worsens, 10 schools shut

Fazilka, July 25
The government has shut 10 government schools in flood-affected villages of Fazilka district until July 29.
These schools are government senior secondary school at Jhangar Bhaini village and government primary schools of Gulaba Bhaini, Dhani Sadda Singh, Dona Nanka, Teja Rohela, Gatti No. 1, Mohar Jamsher, Mahatam Nagar, Dhani Natha Singh and Attu Wala villages.
An official said that standing crop in 13,300 acres has been inundated with floodwater, with as many as 23 villages affected by flashfloods.
