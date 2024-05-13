Six BJP leaders to file papers on Monday

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 12

Six BJP candidates will file nominations on Monday and one on Tuesday.

State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will accompany Patiala nominee Preneet Kaur. Thereafter, Jakhar will go to Sangrur to support Arvind Khanna. Rana Gurmit Sodhi, Ferozepur candidate; Geja Ram Valmiki, Fatehgarh Sahib candidate; and Parampal Kaur Sidhu from Bathinda, will also file papers.

