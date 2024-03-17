 Six from Malerkotla inducted in Wakf Board : The Tribune India

Members of the reconstituted Punjab Wakf Board.



Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, March 16

Residents of this Muslim dominated area are jubilant that five of its residents have been inducted in reconstituted Punjab Wakf Board hours before implementation of model code of conduct.

However, they are somber that appointment of chairperson might be delayed till the election process is completed in the month of June. A notification by the Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Punjab revealed that ten members under different categories were inducted.

While Dr Mohammad Jamil Ur Rehman, only Muslim legislator of the state was inducted by virtue of being an MLA, Nosheen Akhtar of Mohalla Al Falah captured membership in Bar council subsection. Mohammad Hassam of Ahmedgarh represented Sunni scholars and Saffia Parveen of Katcha Darwaja Jamalpura was selected from Shia scholars. Mohammad Owais, an industrialist, who had recently shifted loyalty from SAD to the AAP, has been inducted in the category of professionals. Mohammad Shehbaz of Mohalla Chor Maran is also among three inducted due to non-availability of MLAs or MPs under designated subsection.

Advocate Abdul Kadir of Ludhiana, Dr Anwar Khan of Sangrur and Bahadur Shah of Patiala, are those from districts other than Malerkotla whereas Showkat Ahmed Parray represented the government officers.

MLA also appointed to the body

  • Dr Mohammad Jamil Ur Rehman was inducted by virtue of being an MLA and Nosheen Akhtar of Mohalla Al Falah captured membership in Bar council subsection
  • Mohammad Hassam of Ahmedgarh represented Sunni scholars and Saffia Parveen of Katcha Darwaja Jamalpura was selected from Shia scholars
  • Mohammad Owais, an industrialist, has been inducted in the category of professionals
  • Mohammad Shehbaz is among three inducted due to non-availability of MLAs or MPs under designated subsection.
  • Advocate Abdul Kadir of Ludhiana, Dr Anwar Khan of Sangrur and Bahadur Shah of Patiala, are those from other districts whereas Showkat Ahmed Parray represented govt officers
