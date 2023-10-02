Six held for gambling

Abohar: The police have arrested Sanjeev Kumar, Ishwar Dass, Kapil Bishanpura, Amandeep Azeemgarh, Raju Masih and Bal Ram Kala under Sections 13, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act. OC
Religious event for victims
Muktsar: The three-day religious programme organised by some villages adjacent to the Sirhind feeder canal for nine persons who lost their lives after a private bus fell into the canal on September 13 concluded on Sunday. TNS
3 drug peddlers nabbed
Abohar: The police have nabbed Kavish, a resident of Seeto Gunno, Shailender and Sonu of Sukhchain and Ugrasain Mehrana villages under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and seized 6 grams of heroin from their possession.
