Six injured in clash over canal water

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, August 12

In a dispute over canal water, six persons suffered bullet injuries at Kolianwali village today.

Sukhdeep Singh, who is admitted to the Malout Civil Hospital, said: “We have a dispute over canal water with Congressman, Kuldeep Singh, and some others. When we went to Jaswinder Singh’s fields today, Kuldeep Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Anmol Singh and some of their relatives opened fire at us.”

The injured have been identified as Mahavir Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Pawandeep Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Jaspreet Singh and Ranjit Singh.

#Muktsar