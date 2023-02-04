Six injured in collision

Abohar: Six persons were injured in a collision between two cars near village Dutaranwali on Friday. All of them were taken to the Civil Hospital by social activist Ramesh Bishnoi and his friends. Sirsa resident Ajay, his wife Shalu and three-year-old son Parva were travelling in one car and Gurlal Singh, his wife Kulwinder Kaur and Jagmeet Singh were the victims in the incident. OC
Bio-fertiliser lab inaugurated
Chandigarh: Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra inaugurated a bio-fertiliser laboratory under the Horticulture Department at Citrus Estate in Hoshiarpur today. Jouramajra said the laboratory has been built at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore under the Rashtriya Krishi Vigyan Yojana to reduce the cost of chemical fertilisers of the landlords in the state and to protect the soil from contamination. TNS
Youth electrocuted
Abohar: A resident of Bakayanwala village was electrocuted on Friday when he was watering his field. Vijay Kumar, the brother of deceased 22-year-old Pradeep Kumar, said that on Thursday an 11,000 voltage wire fell in his field and he informed the PSPCL staff but no action was taken. The news of the incident went viral but the staff did not offer any comments.
Tribune Shorts
