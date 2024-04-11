Six members of Davinder Bambiha gang arrested

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 10

The Moga police today claimed to have arrested six members of the Davinder Bambiha gang.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said the accused have been identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Labhi, Sunil Kumar, alias Baba, Karan, Vicky, alias Gandhi, Harmeet Singh, alias Cheema, and Sahil Sharma, alias Shallu, all residents of Moga.

The SSP said they had received a tip-off that some armed members of the Bambiha gang were moving in two cars.

After intercepting them, cops seized three pistols, a country-made revolver and cartridges.

Soni said the accused were working on the directions of Lovepreet Singh, alias Labhi, who’s lodged in the Moga sub-jail. The SSP added that they had also procured production warrant of Labhi.

Soni said Gandhi had been facing six cases related to smuggling, criminal assault and possession of illegal weapons. He added that Baba had 13 cases registered against him in Moga.

Labhi was arrested by the police on April 1 in an attempt to murder case, said the SSP.

