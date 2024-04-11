Six members of Davinder Bambiha gang arrested

Faridkot, April 10
The Moga police today claimed to have arrested six members of the Davinder Bambiha gang.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said the accused have been identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Labhi, Sunil Kumar, alias Baba, Karan, Vicky, alias Gandhi, Harmeet Singh, alias Cheema, and Sahil Sharma, alias Shallu, all residents of Moga.
The SSP said they had received a tip-off that some armed members of the Bambiha gang were moving in two cars.
After intercepting them, cops seized three pistols, a country-made revolver and cartridges.
Soni said the accused were working on the directions of Lovepreet Singh, alias Labhi, who’s lodged in the Moga sub-jail. The SSP added that they had also procured production warrant of Labhi.
Soni said Gandhi had been facing six cases related to smuggling, criminal assault and possession of illegal weapons. He added that Baba had 13 cases registered against him in Moga.
Labhi was arrested by the police on April 1 in an attempt to murder case, said the SSP.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No evidence of India’s interference in poll: Canadian probe clears air
The Canadian government had set up Public Inquiry into Forei...
Supreme Court agrees to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis
High Court verdict upholding ED action based on ‘unreliable’...
Social media accounts of some farm union leaders restored after nearly 2 months
The SKM had claimed that the government temporarily blocked ...