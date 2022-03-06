Six more from Ferozepur district back home

Our Corresponent

Ferozepur, March 5

It’s no less than a festival for family members of Saumya (17), an MBBS student at Kyiv Medical University, who reached New Delhi yesterday, after being airlifted from Czechoslovakia.

Saumya said, “I had a flight on February 24. On the same day, bombing started. We were around 150 students and all of us moved to the basement. We were told to collect ration during curfew relaxation, but we hardly got anything to eat.”

“On March 1, I decided to leave Kyiv during curfew relaxation hours and took train to Lviv city and from there I hired a taxi to Uzhorod, which is a few km away from Czechoslovakian border,” she said.

Along with Saumya, Gagandeep Singh, Uttraksh Aggarwal, Tanvi Wadhwa, Shavinder Singh and Chahat belonging to this border district also reached their homes. Gagandeep said, “The Indian embassy helped us a lot. I pray that all the Indian students stuck there are able to come back soon.”

As per information, three students — Sakshi, Asees Abrol and Gurwinder — were still stuck in Ukraine.