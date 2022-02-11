Six over 80 in the fray, Parkash Singh Badal oldest

Chandigarh, February 10

At 94, SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal is the oldest candidate in the fray, while Munish Kumar, contesting from Bhoa, is among the youngest. Six candidates over 80 and nine candidates aged 25 are in the fray for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Besides Badal, contesting from Lambi, the other five oldest candidates in the fray are Ranjit Singh Brahampura, 84, (Khadoor Sahib); and Om Parkash Jakhu (Hoshiarpur), Tota Singh (Dharamkot), Bidra Ram (Malout) and Baldev Mann (Sunam), all 80 years old.

Nine candidates aged 25 year included Munish Kumar (Bhoa), Tarun Mehta (Amritsar South), Dr Sukhmandeep Singh Dhillon (Tarn Taran); Parmjeet Walia (Khanna), Gurjinder Singh (Gidderbaha); Harsimranjot Singh (Kotkapura); Rampy Kaur (Talwandi Sabo); Raj Kumar (Mansa); Supinder Singh (Mehal Kalan).

He said there were 24,740 polling stations in 14,684 polling locations. Of these, 2013 polling stations at 1,051 locations had been identified as critical. All polling booths would be covered under webcasting on polling day.

He said a minimum half-section of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and remaining force from the Punjab Police would be deployed at critical polling locations as per norms prescribed by the EC.

Notably, the state has a total of over 2.15 crore voters, including over 1.13 crore male, 1.02 crore female, 727 third gender, 1.58 lakh disabled, 1.09 lakh service employees, 1,608 NRIs and 5,09,205 above 80 population. — TNS

