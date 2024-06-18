Six stolen bikes recovered, seven arrested

Our Correspondent

Abohar, June 17

The police claimed to have recovered six motorcycles that were recently stolen from separate places.

Most of the vehicles did not carry registration number plates when the cops recovered the same on a tip-off that the accused were going to sell them.

Jaswant Singh Raju and Sukhwinder Singh, alias Elien, were held with two bikes that were stolen from near the Abohar Civil Hospital. The duo also carried two sharp- edged weapons.

Two bikes were seized from Lakhwinder Singh of Gidderanwali and Buta Singh of Panjawa Mandal.

A bike stolen from Bahawalbasi village was recovered from Surjit Singh of Chanankhera and Ranjit Singh of Balluana. Another bike was recovered from Gagandeep Singh of Dhani Kadaka Singh.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

