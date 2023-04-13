Six test +ve for Covid in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, April 12

In view of the increasing Covid cases across the country, testing of patients has been intensified at the Civil Hospital here.

Sources said samples of at least 500 suspected patients were collected at the hospital during the last 10 days out of which six were found Covid positive. These patients had been isolated at their homes.

Out of these, test of three patients were conducted by private labs and two were by the Army and one by the BSF hospitals.

Health workers said that all Covid patients were under their supervision.

Paediatrician Dr Sahib Ram said for the past few days the number of children suffering from cold and cough arriving at the Civil Hospital had increased. He said samples of 20 children were being collected every day to check if they were Covid positive.

The hospital authorities have appealed to parents to not to send their children to crowded areas and get them checked at the hospital if they showed Covid symptoms.

The total number of Covid patients and deaths during the pandemic were highest in Abohar as compared to other parts of the district in 2020-21.