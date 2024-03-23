Six thieves nabbed in Malerkotla; bikes, goods worth lakhs recovered

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, March 22

Intensifying their crackdown before Lok Sabha election against anti-social elements in view of hooch tragedy at Gujjran and Ravidaspura, the Malerkotla district police claimed to have arrested six miscreants of two separate gangs.

Four stolen bikes seized Malerkotla SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said that cops led by DSP Gurdev Singh and SHO Sandaur arrested Simranjit Singh, alias Kaka, Kulwinder Singh, alias Ravi and Harpreet Singh, alias Mundri and recovered four motorcycles, which were stolen from different places during past months.

Goods and vehicles worth lakhs were recovered from possession of the accused booked in two separate cases registered at Amargarh and Sandaur police stations.

In another case, cops led by Amargarh SHO Jatinderpal nabbed Mohammad Jameel, alias Raja, Manreet Singh, alias Raju and Jagsir Singh from separate places and recovered goods and valuables including a LCD TV and a LPG cylinder from their possession. Another accomplice of the accused, Imran Khan Munna, was reported to be absconding.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were involved in a series of thefts in Malerkotla and neighbouring localities and the police expect to break a nexus that might exist between the arrested accused and their accomplice suspected to be facilitating preparation of fake documents of vehicles for selling stolen motorcycles.

SSP Khakh claimed that the accused were arrested during patrolling that had been enhanced in view of Lok Sabha election and recent hooch tragedies in adjoining district.

The crackdown is seen as a major boost for the local police in the poll-bound district working to create a sense of security among the public.

#Lok Sabha #Malerkotla