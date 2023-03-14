Skill mapping need of hour, says MP

Chandigarh/New Delhi, Mar 13
MP Vikramjit Sahney, speaking at B20 summit under the aegis of G20 in New Delhi, today said skilling was the only solution to address global unemployment where the job gap was widening.
Sahney said world was changing by technology, globalisation and digitisation. So skill development had to be on the same line. Sahney said skill mapping at various geographical locations was the need of the hour and there had to be the industry connect.
Sahney said G20 countries should have the motive “Campus to corporate for jobs”. He emphasised on skilling in rural areas to generate employment for the youth.
