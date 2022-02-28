SKM calls for stir over BBMB row from March 7

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

Calling the BBMB issue a direct attack on the rights of Punjab over its riverwaters, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a “long-haul agitation”, beginning with statewide protests on March 7.

In a press release, SKM leaders said it was a shame that an attack on the state’s rights had been made by the Centre just as the elections to the Assembly ended. —

