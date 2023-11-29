SKM calls off protest, threatens to hold bigger stir if demands not met

Tribune News Service

Mohali/Panchkula, Nov 28

Farmers, who had gathered in Mohali and Panchkula along Chandigarh’s borders on Tuesday, ended their three-day protest after their meetings with Punjab and Haryana Governors, but warned the Centre of a “bigger agitation” if it does not show “seriousness” towards their pending demands.

“This was a trailer,” said farmer leader from Punjab Harinder Singh Lakhowal on the three-day protest.

“A bigger agitation will be held if the government does not show seriousness towards our demands,” Lakhowal said.

“We have ended our protest and farmers are now heading back to their homes,” said Lakhowal.

In Panchkula, farmer unions will now await the Centre’s decision on their memorandum submitted to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh, today. The farmers said they would hold their meeting on the next course of action on December 11.

As many as 21 leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha had gone and met the Governor. They said the Governor listened to their grievances and assured them to send the matter to the Centre.

The gathering at the protest ground saw attendance of farmer unions, labourers, trade worker unions, anganwari workers and others during the course of three days.

Farmer leaders also warned that the Centre should take timely decisions on all pending matters else they would resort to intensified protests.

The movement of vehicles remained affected as traffic was restored partially on some stretches.

Mohali police officials said traffic would be restored completely early Wednesday morning. Around 500 protesters are waiting for the day break to start heading homes.

“Travelling in tractor trolleys in fog and winter may be risky. So they will start moving out in the morning. Barricades too will be taken off tomorrow. The three-day protest passed off peacefully,” said a Mohali police official.

For three days, tippers blocked the road at the Jagatpura-Chandigarh barrier side. Water cannons, fire tenders, anti-riot vehicles and the Rapid Action Force were deployed on the Chandigarh side.

