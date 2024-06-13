SKM delegation to visit families of Lakhimpur Kheri victims today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

A delegation of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will visit the families of Lakhimpur Kheri victims tomorrow to ensure continuation of legal assistance to the farmers wrongly implicated by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government in connection with the October 2021 incident.

Besides, the SKM opposed allocation of the Union ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare to Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was “responsible for the killing of six farmers in Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) on June 6, 2017”.

Notably, eight people lost their lives in the October 3, 2021 violence that erupted during the farmers’ protest in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

In a statement, it said a false hype was being created in the name of releasing Rs 20,000 crore of arrear in the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi that is an existing scheme with grossly inadequate sum of average Rs 500 per farmer family per month.

The first Cabinet meeting of the NDA Government did not take any decision to address the acute agrarian crisis and farmers’ suicide –31 farmers commit suicide daily across India – and to meet the long-pending farmer’s demands of guaranteed MSP at C2+50%, comprehensive loan waiver, repeal of privatisation of electricity, reduction in the cost of production and assured insurance and pension, the statement stated.

“These decisions exposed that the NDA and the BJP did not learn lessons from their defeat in 159 rural constituencies, including 60 seats out of the 63 that were lost by the BJP alone. There is no illusion among the farmers of a change in the corporate policies on agriculture. Farmers have to prepare for another stint of vibrant and massive struggles by joining hands with workers, small traders and petty producers and extending across India.”

In this context, the SKM has scheduled its General Body on July 10 in New Delhi to assess the post-election scenario. This meeting will be attended by the leaders of constituent Kisan organisations of SKM from all over the country.

