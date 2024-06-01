SKM, KMSC urge farmers to converge at Shambhu again

Mohit Khanna
Patiala, May 31
The ongoing agitation at the Shambhu border could gather pace after the polling on Saturday, as the SKM (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) have given a call to farmers to reach the protest site at the border on June 2.
In a video message, KMSC leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, who is leading the ‘Shambhu Morcha’, today asked the farmers to reach the border in their tractor-trailers and strengthen their protest.
Taking a jibe at the BJP, he appealed to the voters to shut down the “Nafrat Ki Dukan” in the election. He accused the BJP and RSS for creating a divide between the Hindu and Sikh communities and also creating fissures between the Dalits and upper castes, with the sole intention of winning the elections. “The BJP leaders have threatened farmers of implicating the protesters and sending them to the Dibrugarh jail after the election. They are retracting from the promise made by the PM to give legal guarantee on the MSP,” said Pandher.
He said small businessmen and migrants should remember “government-inflicted” sufferings during the pandemic.
The protest by the SKM (Non-Political) and the KMSC began on February 13 and has completed 108 days. During the course of the protest, so far 22 farmers have lost their lives. Among them was Shubhkaran Singh (22) who was shot head at the Khanauri border on February 21. Besides, 35 farmers sustained serious injuries.
