SKM (Non Political), Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to lay seige to SP office in Haryana’s Ambala on July 17

Ruchika M Khanna
Chandigarh, June 20
Two farmer bodies, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, who who have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana, on Thursday announced to lay seige to the SP office in Haryana’s Ambala on July 17.
Farmer union leaders also criticised the Punjab Government for its failure to ensure the promised 8-hour supply to farmers. They also disagreed with the appeals made for delaying the paddy transplantation by a week, saying it would lead to high moisture content in paddy at the time of harvesting, and the crop would thus not be procured.
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said the free power was given to farmers as “compensation” as they were not getting the adequate rate for their produce. The debate on free power to big landlords was an attempt to divide the farmers, he said.
