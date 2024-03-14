SKM (Non-political) to hold ‘Shaheedi Samaroh’ of farmer Shubhkaran Singh in Haryana

Mohit Khanna
Patiala, March 13
After mobilising farmers in Punjab, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) have decided to hold two mega events in Haryana this month.
Farm leaders protesting at the Shambhu barrier for the last 30 days said they would hold “Shaheedi Samaroh” in memory of Shubhkaran Singh in Hisar on March 22 and in Ambala on March 31.
They said they would visit Balloh village in Bathinda on March 15 and take out “Shaheedi Kalash Yatra” of farmer Shubhkaran Singh.
A total of 21 ‘kalash’ containing remains of Shubhkaran would be placed at the Shambhu barrier, said the SKM (Non-political) leaders.
Farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “From here, the protesting farm leaders will undertake ‘kalash yatra’ to their respective states.”
Farm leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Amarjeet Singh Mohri said “Shaheedi Samaroh” would be organised at Majra Pyau in Hisar on March 22 and at Mohri Mandi in Ambala on March 31.
The leaders said the yatra would also cover Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Kaithal and other districts of Haryana.
Leaders associated with the SKM (Non- political) evaded questions on the SKM’s mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14.
Pandher said the Delhi Police had declined the request of the SKM (Non-political) to protest at Jantar Mantar on February 6.
“We are protesting at the Shambhu barrier. We will continue to do so as long as the Haryana Police do not remove barricades and let us march towards Delhi,” said Pandher.
Meanwhile, thousands of farmers from Patiala have left for Delhi on trains and buses to attend the SKM’s mahapanchayat.
To oppose BJP poll candidates
- The SKM (Non-political) has decided to oppose the BJP candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll
- Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “Our workers will counter the BJP candidates and their alliance partners. We will question them over the death of Shubhkaran.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...