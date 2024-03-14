SKM (Non-political) to hold ‘Shaheedi Samaroh’ of farmer Shubhkaran Singh in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, March 13

After mobilising farmers in Punjab, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) have decided to hold two mega events in Haryana this month.

Farm leaders protesting at the Shambhu barrier for the last 30 days said they would hold “Shaheedi Samaroh” in memory of Shubhkaran Singh in Hisar on March 22 and in Ambala on March 31.

They said they would visit Balloh village in Bathinda on March 15 and take out “Shaheedi Kalash Yatra” of farmer Shubhkaran Singh.

A total of 21 ‘kalash’ containing remains of Shubhkaran would be placed at the Shambhu barrier, said the SKM (Non-political) leaders.

Farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “From here, the protesting farm leaders will undertake ‘kalash yatra’ to their respective states.”

Farm leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Amarjeet Singh Mohri said “Shaheedi Samaroh” would be organised at Majra Pyau in Hisar on March 22 and at Mohri Mandi in Ambala on March 31.

The leaders said the yatra would also cover Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Kaithal and other districts of Haryana.

Leaders associated with the SKM (Non- political) evaded questions on the SKM’s mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14.

Pandher said the Delhi Police had declined the request of the SKM (Non-political) to protest at Jantar Mantar on February 6.

“We are protesting at the Shambhu barrier. We will continue to do so as long as the Haryana Police do not remove barricades and let us march towards Delhi,” said Pandher.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers from Patiala have left for Delhi on trains and buses to attend the SKM’s mahapanchayat.

To oppose BJP poll candidates

The SKM (Non-political) has decided to oppose the BJP candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll

Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “Our workers will counter the BJP candidates and their alliance partners. We will question them over the death of Shubhkaran.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #Hisar #Samyukt Kisan Morcha