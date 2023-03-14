SKM protests raids against farmers

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 13

On the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), farmers today staged a protest here against the Centre over CBI raids against its leaders.

Raising slogans, the farmers took out a march from the DC office to Fauji Chowk, where the effigies of the Centre were burnt. The Bathinda ADC received a memorandum addressed to the President from the farmers.

The SKM said CBI teams raided the houses and business places of Harinder Singh Lakhowal and Satnam Singh Behru in February. During the raid, officials of this agency violated the rules, it claimed.

It alleged that neither information about the raids was given properly, nor any search warrant was provided. On the contrary, leaders and their family members were allegedly treated like criminals and their houses were ransacked, the SKM said. The leaders alleged that the action had been taken at the behest of the Central Government to suppress constitutional right of the farmers.

