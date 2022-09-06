SKM seeks relief for dairy farmers of Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

Farmer unions, under the aegis of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, today held protests across the state against the alleged failure of the Aam Aadmi Party government to compensate them for the losses suffered due to high mortality rate in milch animals suffering from lumpy skin disease.

They protested outside the offices of Cabinet ministers and MLAs of the ruling party. They even presented their charter of demands for the Chief Minister. The farmers are demanding that the lumpy skin disease that has claimed thousands of animals, be declared an epidemic.

For the dairy farmers, the farmer unions have also demanded that the milk procurement price be raised by Rs 10 per kg fat and strict action be taken against those who are selling synthetic/ adulterated milk, in wake of fall in milk production because of the high milch animal mortality rate.

The protesters also demanded that the State Advised Price of sugarcane be raised to Rs 450 per quintal and the pending dues to cane growers be immediately paid with interest. The farmers also demanded strict action against units polluting the river waters.