SKM urges farmers to join sit-in protest

Chandigarh, November 22
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has appealed to farmers to participate in large numbers for the sit-in protest at Chandigarh from November 26 to 28.
The SKM said the Centre had failed to fulfil the promises it made to farmers in December 2021, including assured MSP, and procurement of all crops.
The SKM alleged the Centre had pro-corporate policies, which had led to agricultural downfall.
