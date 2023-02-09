Slain gangster's father dies by suicide

Muktsar, February 8
Mehal Singh, father of slain gangster Harjinder Singh Bhullar, alias Vicky Gounder, allegedly died by suicide by jumping before a train.
The body of the deceased was identified on Wednesday morning.
His relatives said 65-year-old Mehal Singh, a resident of Sarawan Bodla village in the Lambi area, was depressed after his son died in a police encounter in January 2018.
The deceased is survived by his wife and two daughters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Compulsive’ criticism, Congress frustrated over India’s rising global stature: PM Modi
Terms UPA 2004-14 period a ‘lost decade’, hit by scams | Ste...
Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash
9 tenders rushed to spot