Slain gangster's father dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, February 8

Mehal Singh, father of slain gangster Harjinder Singh Bhullar, alias Vicky Gounder, allegedly died by suicide by jumping before a train.

The body of the deceased was identified on Wednesday morning.

His relatives said 65-year-old Mehal Singh, a resident of Sarawan Bodla village in the Lambi area, was depressed after his son died in a police encounter in January 2018.

The deceased is survived by his wife and two daughters.