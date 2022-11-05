 Slain Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri’s family agrees to cremate him after administration’s assurance of fulfilling its demands : The Tribune India

Amritsar court sends main accused in the murder case to seven-day police remand

Wailing family members of slain Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri at his residence in Amritsar on Saturday. Photo: Sunil Kumar



PTI

Amritsar (Punjab), November 5

The family of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead during a protest, agreed on Saturday evening to cremate his body after the district administration assured it of government job to a family member and security cover.

The cremation will take place on Sunday.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan and Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh held a meeting with the family members on Saturday evening and assured them to consider their demands.

The family was assured that all of their demands, including martyr status to Suri, will be sent to the state government for its nod.

The family was assured of security cover and a government job to one of the family members.

The family had initially refused to cremate the body until their demands were met.

Earlier in the day, the supporters of Suri staged a ‘dharna’ on Amritsar-Delhi rail tracks. However, they were later removed from the tracks by police.

Suri was shot dead in broad daylight while taking part in a protest on Friday.

Suri was protesting against the management of Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road—one of the busiest places in the city—after some broken idols of Hindu deities were allegedly found on the roadside, which he termed an act of sacrilege.

The accused, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny (31), was arrested and the .32 bore licensed weapon used in the crime was seized.

On Saturday, the post-mortem examination of Suri was conducted at the Government Medical College here, officials said.

Videography of the autopsy was also done, official said.

Meanwhile, a court here sent the main accused in the murder case to seven-day police remand.

Sandeep Singh was presented before the court here amid tight security arrangements.

Security around the house of the Shiv Sena leader has also been enhanced, they said.

Police also tightened security at many places in the city.

At many places in Punjab, protest marches were taken out by several Hindu organisations in protest against the killing.

Opposition leaders targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the murder of Suri.

Former chief minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh warned against the return of the dark era of 1980s in Punjab, saying “the way things are unfolding in the state today is quite worrisome” and cautioned the AAP government against any “laxity”.

He also condemned the “complete failure” on the part of the AAP government in the state, claiming that it has not taken any action so far even after 24 hours of murder of Suri.

Union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat questioned the alleged “criminal and conniving silence” of the Aam Aadmi Party government and its leaders over the brutal killing.

“This silence over such a gruesome act amounts to connivance,” he said in a statement here.

How AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, maintained a “criminal silence” over this incident which should otherwise have shaken them, he asked.

Condemning the brutal and barbaric murder of Suri, Shekhawat said, “It was an act of terror aimed at creating sense of fear among people. This has actually caused panic and fear among people making them recall the dark days of terror in Punjab in 1980-90.”

He said, “The worst was feared and worst has happened as the Aam Aadmi Party government has completely abdicated its authority and responsibility to safeguard the lives of people in Punjab.”

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa attacked the AAP government over the law and order situation.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Bajwa said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is enjoying the status of a “star campaigner” of the AAP in the poll-bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh while leaving the residents of Punjab “at the mercy of God”.

Bajwa accused Mann of being the “most ineffective” chief minister Punjab could ever have. He has “failed miserably to rein in the deteriorating law and order situation in the state,” the Congress leader said.

A sharp rise in gun crimes has been witnessed in the state ever since the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government, he alleged.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal hit out at the AAP government, alleging Suri’s murder is yet another reminder that there is no such thing as a government in Punjab.

“There is an absolute collapse of will to govern, maintain peace, law and order and to ensure safety and security of life and property of people. Violence in any form is highly condemnable. Those in charge of running the state must not take peace and communal harmony in Punjab for granted,” he said.

