Slain singer’s father unveils statue, fans throng venue

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

Mansa, March 19

Relatives and fans of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala on Sunday tried to perpetuate his memories on the occasion of his first death anniversary.

In the morning, the singer’s admirers arrived at the site where he was cremated in his native Musa village and paid homage.

Singer’s father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur left their house for the grain market in Mansa in a motorcade accompanied by senior police officials. The parents halted briefly at Ramditta village on the Talwandi-Mansa road where the youth set up a stall to offer langar.

At the ‘pandal’, Balkaur unveiled a life-size statue of Moosewala. It was a touching moment for people when he spruced up the turban and attire on the statue. Also, on display was a montage of the singer’s life, spanning from childhood till the time he was murdered.

Even the bullet-ridden SUV in which Moosewala was gunned down was also put on display. The singer’s customised tractor which has featured in his songs was admired by his fans.

A separate enclosure was set up where the attendees took part in a signature campaign demanding justice for Moosewala. Sukhjinder Singh of Musa village said the signature sheets would be submitted to the government.

Considering the sombre occasion, the police personnel were apparently firm, but polite with the masses.