Sidhu Moosewala's parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur sit on dharna outside Punjab Assembly

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, March 7

The parents of the slain singer Sidhu Moosewala sat on a dharna outside the Vidhan Sabha, seeking justice for their son.

Minor sent threat mails: Police The Mansa police on Tuesday claimed a probe had found that a 14-year-old boy from Jodhpur district in Rajasthan had sent threatening emails to Balkaur Singh.

SSP Dr Nanak Singh said the police after getting inputs from the cybercrime cell found that a Class X student had sent threatening emails from his account. He said, “The boy has joined the probe. We will present him before the Juvenile Justice Board.”

A high drama prevailed outside the Assembly as the government was caught off-guard when Moosewala’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, without any prior intimation sat on a dharna while holding placards “Justice for Sidhu Moosewala”.

Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, PCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring and other MLAs also joined them.

It was after the assurance by Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal to the parents of Moosewala that the CM would meet them after March 20, the dharna was lifted after two hours. They left the venue in the vehicle of Bajwa.

Aggrieved over the delayed justice, Moosewala’s father said, “The government has failed to deliver justice. The police are yet to arrest the five main suspects. The murder of the two accused in the Goindwal jail was part of the conspiracy to eliminate the evidence. I am forced to sit on a dharna.”

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal had to come twice to meet Moosewala’s parents. After the minister informed the parents about their meeting with the CM after March 20, Balkaur told the minister, “Take your time, but do justice. This is the last time we are meeting you. Otherwise I will launch a door-to-door campaign for justice to my son. I can arrange a huge gathering to show what people want.”

Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa demanded the inclusion of name of Baltej Pannu, media adviser to the CM, in the FIR of the singer murder case. They demanded the imposition of Section 120-B against the media adviser for allegedly leaking info about scaling down the security of Moosewala.

