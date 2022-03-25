Small bus operators demand fair timetable

Chandigarh, March 24
The State Carriage Bus Operators’ Association (SCBOA) has alleged the Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) at Patiala, Jalandhar, Ferzoepur and Bathinda are resorting to illegal methods to frame timetable.
In a representation to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, JS Grewal, acting president, SCBOA, alleged influential bus operators had buses beyond the number of permits which were operating illegally in connivance with RTAs. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety
Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...
Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...
Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case
Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7