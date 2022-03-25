Small bus operators demand fair timetable

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

The State Carriage Bus Operators’ Association (SCBOA) has alleged the Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) at Patiala, Jalandhar, Ferzoepur and Bathinda are resorting to illegal methods to frame timetable.

In a representation to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, JS Grewal, acting president, SCBOA, alleged influential bus operators had buses beyond the number of permits which were operating illegally in connivance with RTAs. —