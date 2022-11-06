Smog triggers health issues

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, November 5

As stubble-burning continues unabated worsening the air quality, local hospitals are seeing a rise in the number of asthma and allergy patients. It is affecting children too, especially those who already have respiratory allergies.

The toxic smog is causing irritation in the throat, cough, a burning sensation in the eyes, and an aggravation in respiratory illnesses such as asthma and pneumonia.

The situation has become such that for the past few days, residents of Bathinda and the adjoining areas have not seen a clear sun because of the thick layer of smoke coupled with patches of cloud in the sky.

Meanwhile, commuters are having a harrowing time in manoeuvring their vehicles on smog-hit roads. While it is comparatively clearer inside the city, the smog cover thickens on reaching the outskirts of the city. Highways are affected by smog as these have fields on either side.

Dr Vitull K Gupta, president, Association of Physicians of India (Malwa branch), said, “Emission of hazardous gases — carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, methane and nitrous oxide — has affected the health of thousands of residents. Dry weather conditions for the past several weeks have worsened the health situation. It has affected the oxygen-carrying capacity of the body. People suffering from respiratory diseases such as asthma and bronchitis are the worst hit.”

An eye expert, said, “Cases of irritation in the eyes have increased manifold. Dust particles in the air come in contact with the cornea of the eyes, causing infection and irritation.”

She said as a precautionary measure, people must wear safety glasses while driving two-wheelers. Experts suggest that during smoggy weather, it is best to stay indoors, avoid heavy exercise and outdoor walks. Frequent sipping of warm water helps keep the respiratory system healthy.