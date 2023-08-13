Smuggler killed in encounter, aide arrested in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 12

A drug smuggler was killed in an encounter and his accomplice was arrested near Chambal village on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Jora Singh. His aide has been identified as Kuldeep Singh of Kot Ise Khan in Moga district.

The police have seized a pistol, Rs 1.7 lakh drug money and a car from the possession of the accused.

SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said the accused had given a packet to a car -borne occupants at Jasla Palace in Harike yesterday evening.

“As the Chohla Sahib police chased them, they took a turn towards Chambal village. As the accused fired at the cops, the latter also retaliated,” said the SSP, adding that the duo somehow managed to enter the fields, thus leaving behind their vehicle.

Later, senior officials got information that Jora, who suffered a bullet injury, has been admitted to the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital by Kuldeep.

While Jora died during the treatment, Kuldeep was nabbed from the hospital.

The police had registered a case under Section 307 of the IPC, the Arms Act and the NDPS Act against the accused on August 11.

#Moga #Tarn Taran