Smugglers, gangsters wanted in India, free in Canada

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, September 19

Punjab Police cases and intelligence reports are at the centre of India’s claims that Canada is turning out to be a haven from wanted criminals, especially gangsters, radicals, drug smugglers and terrorists.

Seven notorious gangsters, with five of them classified in the A-category of wanted criminals, have found refuge in Canada for several years. They have reportedly collaborated with radical organisations. These individuals are facing multiple cases of killings, looting, extortion, kidnapping, etc.

Punjab has initiated extradition proceedings for 13 drug smugglers, some of whom remain untraced even after three years, but challenges arise due to insufficient personal information.

Then Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh handed over a list of wanted criminals to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his visit to Punjab in 2018. These names were linked to the investigation of the Jagdish Bhola drug smuggling case. According to police dossiers, the accused gangsters are believed to have become radicalised in Canada, with Harvinder Singh Rinda from Pakistan emerging as a common link between various groups.

Goldy Brar, the prime accused in the Sidhu Moosewala killing, ranks among the most wanted. Another notable figure is Arshdeep Dala, who recently claimed responsibility for the assassination of a Congress leader in Moga.

These fugitives are listed among the top 25 most wanted criminals in Canada, as indicated by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also alleged Brar’s association with terrorist organisations. India has consistently urged the Canadian government not to permit individuals like Goldy Brar to exploit Canadian territory for criminal and terrorist activities directed against India.

Punjab Police officials express frustration over the lack of cooperation from the Canadian government regarding the extradition of these wanted criminals, highlighting the Jassi Honour Killing case, where Canada extradited two accused 18 years after the crime occurred.

9 separatist outfits flagged

Nine separatist organisations with affiliation to terror elements have been flagged to Canada. India at meetings with Canadians has named World Sikh Organisation, Khalistan Tiger Force, Sikhs for Justice & Babbar Khalsa International, among others.

On most wanted list

Goldy Brar Accused in more than 15 criminal cases, including Sidhu Moosewala’s murder

Sundeep Singh Sidhu Involved in killing of Comrade Balvinder Singh, a gallantry award winner

Lakhbir Singh Mastermind behind the RPG attack on a police building in Mohali

Sarabjit Singh Walia Allegedly funded anti-government protest against now-scrapped farm Acts

Others whose deportation has been sought by India are Gurwant Singh Bath | Gurpreet Singh | Gurjinder Singh Pannun (terror-related cases) | Charanjit Singh | Ramandeep Singh | Gurpinder Singh (murder and extortion) | Satnam Singh | his aides Jaswinder Singh & Parminder Singh. Ajay Banerjee

