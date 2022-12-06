Smuggling cases up, govt says erring liquor contractors will lose licence

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, December 5

In the wake of stringent measures being taken by the authorities to keep tabs on distilleries operating in state, the liquor mafia, in connivance with contractors in the state, is now directly smuggling alcohol to various states. Lower rates in Punjab and huge profits once the same liquor reaches other states acts as a bait.

If recent seizures in Punjab are a hint, a majority of the liquor meant to be sold and stored at liquor vends in Punjab has been confiscated on its way to UP, Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Whether taxes on this liquor were paid to the state government “is still being probed”.

In the past two months, Punjab has seen over a dozen cases of liquor worth crores being smuggled to other states — a majority involving liquor contractors owning government-auctioned liquor vends.

“After the rates were slashed in Punjab, the liquor mafia of Punjab and Haryana has joined hands to smuggle liquor to Gujarat and Bihar due to high margins in those states,” said excise officials. “As margins double as soon as the liquor is out of Punjab, even liquor contractors want to make a quick buck,” they added.

Punjab Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam said, “No leniency will be shown to any liquor contractor found smuggling liquor to other states and their vend licences will be cancelled. We have recently initiated proceedings in over a dozen cases where Punjab liquor vend owners were found shifting their stocks to other states. Departmental proceedings are on and strict action against them is in the offing.”

Sources say smugglers hire transporters or even use their own vehicles to transport the liquor from Punjab to various states and profits are triple when the liquor enters Bihar and Gujarat which are dry states.

“For transporting large quantities, gang members try to conceal the liquor under other items in trucks. These trucks travel with permits, claiming to be transporting fruits or other items to pass through the check posts,” claimed a former excise officer.