'Snakes in Canada's backyard raising heads': Indian-origin MP slams posters targeting envoys

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 5

An Indian-origin MP in Canada has criticised Khalistani posters labelling some senior Indian diplomats as “killers” and has warned that “snakes in our backyard are raising their heads and hissing”.

“Khalistanis in Canada continue to reach a new low in abusing our charter of rights and freedom by promoting violence and hate. Emboldened by non-criticism from elected officials of a recent Brampton parade portraying and celebrating the assassination of Indian PM Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards, they are now openly calling for violence against India diplomats. While it is good to see the Canadian authorities are noticing, we should note the snakes in our backyard are raising their heads and hissing. It is only a question of time when they bite to kill,” said Chandra Arya, a parliamentarian from the Liberal Party.

Arya, with roots in Karnataka, is ideologically opposed to the ruling Labour Party as well as the National Democratic Party both of which are seen as soft on Khalistani separatists because of a large number of Sikh MPs in their ranks.

Arya, however, is not anti-Sikh and had in April celebrated Sikh Heritage Month, which, he said, “recognises the immense contributions that Sikh Canadians have made to Canadian society. We also celebrate Baisakhi, which marks the creation of the Khalsa and Sikh articles of faith.”