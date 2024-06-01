Social activists ask people to vote for visionaries, ‘teach lesson’ to turncoats

Sushil Goyal

Sangrur, May 31

In the Lok Sabha elections, for which the polling is going to be held tomorrow in all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state, social activists are of the view that every elector should cast his/her vote in favour of a visionary candidate, having clean image and good reputation in the eyes of the public. Besides, he or she could perform his/her duties, being a Member of Parliament (MP), as per the aspirations of the people and raise issues of the constituency concerned and the state in a big way in the Lok Sabha.

AS Mann, president of Scientific Awareness and Social Welfare Forum, Sangrur, said the voters should elect visionary candidates, having no criminal background, in the elections. Besides, the voters should also teach a lesson to the turncoats so that in future no one could dare to change his/her political party just to seek the ticket to contest the election or some other such reason.

Mann also said the electors should also not vote to the candidates who distribute drugs or money to win the elections. The candidates, who cannot present the case of their constituencies or the state in the Lok Sabha due to less education, should not be given party ticket by the political parties, he added.

Another social activist Pali Ram Bansal said the voters should not encourage such candidates in the elections who seek votes “directly or indirectly” in the name of religion, caste, profession to polarise the different communities.

#Lok Sabha #Sangrur