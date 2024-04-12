Social media accounts of farm leaders restored

Patiala, April 11
After nearly two months, the social media accounts of some of the farm union leaders were restored on Wednesday night. Confirming the development, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) spokesperson Mahesh Choudhary said the accounts were blocked in two rounds.
“Currently, we do not have the exact number, but we have been told that the accounts blocked in the first round were restored last night, while those blocked in the second round were still to be restored. We have demanded immediate restoration of all such accounts,” said Choudhary.
After the social media accounts of farm leaders, mainly those protesting at Shambhu and Khanauri borders, were temporarily blocked, the SKM had claimed that the government had ordered temporary blocking of 177 social media accounts and web links related to the farmers’ protest.
The Central Government had held two rounds of meetings with social media companies. The first round was held on February 8 and 9 and the second round on February 19, claimed Choudhary. He said in the first phase, some accounts of farmers were blocked on February 10 while the remaining accounts were blocked on February 20.
Meanwhile, a fire broke out at the protest site on Shambhu border. A tractor-trailer and four tents were burnt in the fire that broke out due to suspected short-circuit. Soon the farmers swung into action and brought it under control. No one was injured in the incident.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Narendra Modi may attend Swiss peace meet on Ukraine
To be held back to back with G7’s Italy summit in June
6 schoolkids die in Haryana mishap
22 hurt; ‘drunk’ driver, Mahendragarh school principal among...
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau rakes up Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing at hearing on poll interference
Says his govt committed to defending rights and freedom of a...
‘Matter of grave concern’: Supreme Court on misuse of social media to distort proceedings
Slaps contempt notice on Assam politician