Social media accounts of farm leaders restored

Patiala, April 11

After nearly two months, the social media accounts of some of the farm union leaders were restored on Wednesday night. Confirming the development, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) spokesperson Mahesh Choudhary said the accounts were blocked in two rounds.

“Currently, we do not have the exact number, but we have been told that the accounts blocked in the first round were restored last night, while those blocked in the second round were still to be restored. We have demanded immediate restoration of all such accounts,” said Choudhary.

After the social media accounts of farm leaders, mainly those protesting at Shambhu and Khanauri borders, were temporarily blocked, the SKM had claimed that the government had ordered temporary blocking of 177 social media accounts and web links related to the farmers’ protest.

The Central Government had held two rounds of meetings with social media companies. The first round was held on February 8 and 9 and the second round on February 19, claimed Choudhary. He said in the first phase, some accounts of farmers were blocked on February 10 while the remaining accounts were blocked on February 20.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at the protest site on Shambhu border. A tractor-trailer and four tents were burnt in the fire that broke out due to suspected short-circuit. Soon the farmers swung into action and brought it under control. No one was injured in the incident.

