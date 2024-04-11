Social media accounts of some farm union leaders restored after nearly 2 months

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 11

After nearly two months, the social media accounts of some of the farm union leaders were restored on Wednesday night.

Confirming the development, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non- Political) spokesperson Mahesh Choudhary said the accounts were withheld in two rounds.

“Currently we do not have the exact number, but we have been told that the accounts withheld in the first round were restored last night, while the remaining accounts withheld in the second round are still withheld. We have demanded immediate restoration of all withheld accounts,” said Choudhary.

After the social media accounts of farm leaders, mainly those protesting at Shambhu and Khanauri borders, were temporarily blocked, the SKM had claimed that the government had ordered temporary blocking of over 177 social media accounts and web links that were related to the farmers' protest.

The Central Government had held two rounds of meetings with social media companies. The first round was held on February 8 and 9 and the second round on February 19, claimed Choudhary.

He said in the first phase, some accounts of farmers were withheld on February 10 while the remaining accounts were withheld on February 20.

Links and accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and some other social media platforms were blocked.

